He was in the beginning with God. Who is God? And, who does this God say he is? And, how is it that we come to know this God? That is what the question of Christmas answers. God is the one who was in the beginning. He is the one who created all things in heaven and on earth. There is and will never be another God like him. He is the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end of all that is.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO