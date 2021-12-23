VFW receives donation from Hayden Foundation

This year the Mary Jo Viola Literary Society presented its annual donation to the Cancer Dietary Initiative, a food pantry for local cancer patients undergoing treatment. Established in 2013 by Dr. Pervaiz Rahman and his son Haris, the CDI is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that serves patients struggling to pay for healthy food while battling cancer. It receives all funding from community fundraisers and monetary donations, and in 2021 served 95 local patients. Anyone who would like information or to donate can contact the CDI at (740) 264-7543. Established in 2019, the MJV Literary Society gives annually to a local charity serving vulnerable members of the community and was founded in memory of Mary Jo Viola, who, as an educator, social worker and mother, gave voice to the vulnerable of the Ohio Valley for more than 50 years, according to family members. “From 2015-17 Mary Jo received outstanding care from Dr. Rahman, his team, and the entire staff of the Tony Teramana Cancer Center. Our literary society is thrilled to be donating to their initiative this year.” On hand for the presentation were, from left, Gene Viola, Mary Jo’s husband; Enza Anderson, Dr. Rahman’s physician assistant who provided care for Mrs. Viola; Dr. Rahman; Dr. Mark Trombetta; Chris Hyland, CDI manager; and medical student Amat Sunderli.

STEUBENVILLE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO