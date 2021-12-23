ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VFW receives donation from Hayden Foundation

By Faith Bemiss, fbemiss@sedaliademocrat.com
Sedalia Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVFW Post 2591 is moving forward with projected plans for a $100,000 renovation at the post located on South Ohio Avenue, which includes a donation by the Hayden...

www.sedaliademocrat.com

