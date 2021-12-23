ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

"Best Books of 2021" Lists Update - December 23rd

largeheartedboy.com
 5 days ago

For the fourteenth straight year, I am aggregating every online year-end book list I find in this post. As the lists appear online, I will add them to this master list, updating regularly. Please feel free to e-mail me with a magazine, newspaper, or other online list I have...

www.largeheartedboy.com

Comments / 0

adafruit.com

Polygon’s List of Best Science Fiction and Fantasy Books of 2021

This year we read tons of books. Whether we bought a hard copies at the local bookstore or checked out audiobooks from a library app, or consumed them via e-reader. Lots new authors wrote fantastic debuts in 2021, while many of our favorite authors continued their sprawling series — ones we were extremely excited to jump back into.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
SheKnows

Stacey Abrams' New Children's Book Is Perfect for Your Little Future Leader — & It's Already a No. 1 Best Seller

Inspiring the next generation of leaders is nothing new for Stacey Abrams. The 2022 Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights activist has led an extraordinary career in politics — and she’s just getting started. But part of her undeniable impact has been her connection to the young children who look up to her and feel empowered by her example. Now, her debut picture book is here to encourage even more young readers, and it’s available right now for just $15.99 on Amazon. Stacey’s Extraordinary Words is Abrams’ new children’s book, and it’s ideal for your little future leader. Illustrated by Kitt...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MIX 107.9

Spider-Man: No Way Home Becomes the Biggest Movie of the Year

As expected, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” continues to dominate the box office. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home had the third-best Christmas box office in history and the film has raked in over $1 Billion worldwide. The movie brought in a three-day domestic haul of $81.5 million over the Christmas holiday. Spider-Man: […]
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

River stories, culture wars, share house sagas: 5 of the best podcasts of 2021

It has been another huge year for podcasts, with a rise in both fictional and celebrity-hosted podcasts, along with the perennial true crime ones. Themes of diversity, social justice, environmental issues and cancel culture were also prominent this year. Here, then, are five of the best podcasts of 2021 – and some suggestions for companion listening. 1. Suave From Serial to Ear Hustle (produced inside San Quentin prison) to Darwin’s Birds Eye View, the podcast medium has allowed us to fully hear prisoners’ stories, without any prior judgement based on their appearance. Suave extends the tradition with a deep dive into the story...
DONALD TRUMP
The Independent

Grichka death: Bogdanoff twin ‘dies of Covid-19’ aged 72

Presenter Grichka Bogdanoff has died at the age of 72.In a statement shared by his agent, the family of the eccentric French TV personality had died on Tuesday (28 December) surrounded by family.French news outlets have reported that Grichka, who was best known for his work alongside twin brother Igor on French TV, was admitted to intensive care in a Paris hospital on 15 December after contracting Covid-19.A source close to the Bogdanoff brothers said that neither Grichka or Igor had been vaccinated against coronavirus (via Le Monde).Born in 1949 and descended from European royalty, the Bogdanoffs’ first appeared...
SCIENCE

