ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Todd Rundgren’s ‘Something/Anything’ Gets 50th Anniversary Tribute Album

By Janis Joplin, Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘Typewriter Tape’
bestclassicbands.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Rundgren’s acclaimed 1972’s Something/Anything? album will be the subject of a 50th Anniversary tribute album from a diverse group of artists. The original two-LP set included his top 5 single, “Hello It’s Me,” as well as such favorites as “I Saw the Light,” and “Couldn’t I Just Tell You.” The...

bestclassicbands.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

David Bowie’s ‘Hunky Dory’ is getting a special 50th anniversary reissue

A 50th anniversary edition of David Bowie‘s fourth album ‘Hunky Dory’ has been announced – listen to ‘Changes (2021 Alternative Mix)’ below. Produced by Ken Scott and Bowie, the classic 1971 record was released 50 years ago today (December 17) and features the singles ‘Life On Mars?’, ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ and the aforementioned ‘Changes’.
MUSIC
bestclassicbands.com

Peter Asher + Albert Lee: Like Seeing Old Friends

“Paul shouted up the stairs to me, ‘Hey, Peter, come down here and listen to this new song John and I just finished.’ Naturally, I hurried to the basement where, seated together at my mother’s piano, Lennon and McCartney proceeded to play ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand.’”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Goffin
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Kasim Sulton
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Dennis Diken
Person
Victor Wainwright
Person
James Booth
Person
Marshall Crenshaw
Person
Albert Castiglia
Person
Fernando Perdomo
bestclassicbands.com

Steely Dan’s Slyly Subversive ‘Royal Scam’ Reconsidered

Steely Dan’s pop cultural capital has appreciated handsomely over the half century since Walter Becker and Donald Fagen bonded as Bard College outsiders, going on to write songs drawn from shared obsessions that Fagen later cited as “jazz (from the ’20s through the mid-’60s), W. C. Fields, the Marx Brothers, science fiction, Nabokov, Kurt Vonnegut, Thomas Berger and Robert Altman films,” as well as “soul music and Chicago blues.” That inventory was offered in his comments on the passing of his partner in rhyme, rhythm and “mu major” chords, in September 2017.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Cahoots (50th Anniversary Edition)

The Band knew they’d made a dud. Richard Manuel was in the throes of addiction and had stopped writing altogether. Robbie Robertson—who, by 1971, was tasked with churning out all of the Band’s material—found himself battling an intense bout of writer’s block, which sapped his passion for the project. So the Band didn’t have any completed songs to take into the studio with them, which was fine because the studio itself was barely finished. Their manager, Albert Grossman, had built Bearsville Recording Studio in Woodstock, New York, with the idea that his clients could use it as a clubhouse—most of them lived less than 10 minutes away. They would have a place to experiment, as they planned to do on their fourth album. “We are not traditional studio musicians where we go to a studio for a particular sound,” Robertson comments in the liner notes to this 50th-anniversary reissue. “This studio had no sound. We were trying to find its sound.”
MUSIC
wxhc.com

50th anniversary of David Bowie’s Hunky Dory album to be celebrated with picture disc, new mix of “Changes”

Today, December 17, marks the 50th anniversary of the U.K. release of David Bowie's fourth album, Hunky Dory, and two special releases are planned to celebrate the milestone. First off, a new alternative mix is being made available as a streaming single today of the classic Hunky Dory track "Changes" created by Ken Scott, who co-produced the album with Bowie. The updated song was mixed using the original multi-track recordings.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex And The City#Heartbreakers#Dream Theater#Spirit Of Harmony#Echo
bestclassicbands.com

The Doors’ ‘L.A. Woman’ 50th Anniversary Edition: Review

The band, which took a side trip into orchestrated, pop-flavored material on 1969’s The Soft Parade, returned to blues-based rock on 1970’s Morrison Hotel and continued in that direction on L.A. Woman. The group’s longest record at nearly 50 minutes, it contains some of their best performances, not the least of which are its two hit singles, the propulsive “Love Her Madly” and the foreboding “Riders on the Storm.”
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Doobie Brothers Going Vegas For 50th Anniversary Residency

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers have announced dates for a Las Vegas residency next spring. The band will perform an eight-show series between May 13-28 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood; tickets are on sale now. This year, The Doobie Brothers released their fifteenth studio record, "Liberte"; the group''s first album...
LAS VEGAS, NV
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy