ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has launched a Patreon where fans can gain access to unreleased music and videos, live events and more. Anderson had this to say, "Hello to my fans and supporters! I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shared All-Star Steve Miller Cover 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda recruited an all-star cast of musicians to join him on a cover of the Steve Miller Band classic "Abracadabra', and released a video for the collaboration, earning a top 21 story from May 2021. Pineda had this to say, "Here's a cover of Steve Miller Band's...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Why Mark Tremonti Does Not Like Being a Frontman But Loves Singing

Mark Tremonti is one of rock's most prominent 21st century guitarists, having released albums with Creed, Alter Bridge and his solo Tremonti project. He pulls double duty as the frontman in his solo venture, but, as revealed in a new interview, that's not a role he's entirely comfortable in, despite having done it for nearly a decade now.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Anderson
antiMUSIC

Eighteen Visions Surprised Fans With '1996' Covers Album 2021 In Review

Eighteen Visions earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after they surprised fans with the release of a new covers album called "1996" that sees them taking on classic songs from hard core and hard rock artists. Side A is called "Hardcore" and includes the original title track as...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' was a top 21 story from July 2021: NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime friend, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. The track follows the band's collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I Wanna Remember." Both...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration was a top 21 story from August 2021: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant revisited a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep. "So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased 1998 Concert Stream

(hennemusic) Motorhead shared an unreleased concert on December 24 in sync with Lemmy Kilmister's 76th birthday. The Motorhead founder passed away in 2015 at the age of 70 from prostate cancer, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure. The band were recorded live at the University of East Anglia in Norwich...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Creative Process#Silver#Select Archives#Ama#Wdmcf
antiMUSIC

Journey Icon Steve Perry Says Auto-Tune Is Tragic

Count former Journey frontman Steve Perry among those who is not a fan of the artificial vocals produced by Auto-Tune software, which has become widely popular since being introduced in the late 1990s. The pitch correction software was designed to digitally alter recorded vocals to tune them into perfect pitch,...
CELL PHONES
antiMUSIC

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works 2021 In Review

Late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland had a top 21 story from June 2021 when it was learned that a film about his life of called "Paper Heart" is under development by Dark Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Weiland died at the age of 48...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour 2021 In Review

Korn Recruited Suicidal Tendencies Star For Tour was a top 21 story from July 2021: Korn have announced that that they have recruited Suicidal Tendencies star Ra Diaz to play bass for them on their upcoming summer tour. Diaz will be filling in for the band's bassist Fieldy who is...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
antiMUSIC

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley was a top 21 story from July 2021: KISS frontman Paul Stanley believes that it would be impossible for the band to reunite with original drummer Peter Criss and original guitarist Ace Frehley for the same reasons it did not work out in the past.
ROCK MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review

Tragedy are best known for their metal covers of The Bee Gees but they decided to look back at when they did a hard rocking makeover of a classic hit from another iconic music star, which gave them a top 21 story from June 2021. The band have reshared their...
MUSIC
topshelfmusicmag.com

An after-tour talk with Iya Terra frontman, Nathan Feinstein

A while ago, I sat down for a Zoom call, as you do in the age of COVID, to have a conversation with Nathan Feinstein, lead singer and guitar player for one of my favorite reggae bands currently out right now, Iya Terra. The band had just gotten off the...
VIDEO GAMES
antiMUSIC

Weezer Cover Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' 2021 In Review

Weezer earned a top 21 story from August 2021 after they shared their cover of Metallica's 1991 megahit "Enter Sandman," which comes from the "The Metallica Blacklist" album that was released on September 10th. The special covers album was released by Metallica as part of their 20th anniversary celebration of...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Journey Reunited With Deen Castronovo 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon scored a top 21 story from July 2021 after he confirmed that former drummer Deen Castronovo had rejoined the band's live lineup ahead of a pair of shows in Chicago, IL. "Ok... Double trouble Chicago @NaradaMWalden @DeenTheDrummer," tweeted Schon on July 27. "Narada...
CHICAGO, IL
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Premieres 'Heart Of A Child' Video

Eric Clapton delivered a musical gift for fans on Christmas Eve with the release of his brand new single and accompanying music video entitled "Heart Of A Child". As we previously reported, Clapton is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Rudy Sarzo Reunited With Quiet Riot 2021 In Review

Rudy Sarzo Reunited With Quiet Riot was a top 21 story from August 2021: Quiet Riot have announced that legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo has returned to the band after 18 years. Rudy was part of the "Metal Health" lineup of the band, after returning to group following his stint in the classic Randy Rhoads era of Ozzy Osbourne's solo band.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy