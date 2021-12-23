ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire' 2021 In Review

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire' was a top 21 story from July 2021: Eric Church references Guns N' Roses' classic hit "Paradise City" and Elvis...

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song 2021 In Review

Illumination Road earned a top 21 story from April 2021 when they released a music video for their song "The Modern World", which was coproduced Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver icon Matt Sorum and the video was filmed at Escape Studios in Pioneertown, CA. Chad Shlosser explained the background of the...
MUSIC
WFMY NEWS2

Eric Church stops by local music store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Employees at The Music Barn in Greensboro had no idea what was about to happen to them last Saturday night. "My buddy at the store calls me while I was in Winston and said you'll ever believe what is happening here," said store manager Shaun Roberts, "He said a couple of Eric Church's guys came in and looked at a bunch of guitars and then left. When they returned they told him that they wanted to lock down the store and let Eric Church come in to shop. So they did and he ended up buying about $56,000 worth of guitars!"
GREENSBORO, NC
musicconnection.com

Album Review: "Crown" by Eric Gales

The gregarious blues rocker’s latest album Crown plays like a concept album on which Gales bears his soul, as evidenced by the pivotal song “I Want My Crown.” This is the guitarist’s battle cry where he musically goes toe to toe with Bonamassa in an epic axe duel. But a number of other songs mine deeper personal issues and socially relevant territory. “Survivor,” “Stand Up” and “The Storm” are superb examples of this. Rock, gospel, ballads and a whole lotta blues, baby! He mightily embraces it all.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eric Church’s Mom Completely Misunderstood the Meaning Behind ‘Two Pink Lines’

Eric Church has become a genuine icon within the realm of country music. The star initially broke into the industry with his 2006 single, “How ‘Bout You” on his album Sinners Like Me. Overall, the album lies home to several fan-favorite Eric Church songs. However, a less prominent song from the album, entitled “Two Pink Lines,” was later released as a single. Unfortunately, it only reached #19 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and it tells quite a story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Eric Church
Person
Don Mclean
WLTX.com

Eric Church buys $50,000 worth of guitars from N. Carolina store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from 2017 when Eric Church invited the Southeast Guilford High School choir to sing backup during a concert in Greensboro. Country music superstar, Eric Church stopped by the Greensboro Music Barn on Saturday evening, according to a Facebook...
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
MUSIC
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrated 39th Wedding Anniversary 2021 In Review

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne earned a top 21 story from July 2021 after both took to social media to celebrate to mark their 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 4th. Sharon shared, "Thank you for 39 years. For the most incredible life together. The crazy, wonderful and insane times. Yes, pain and sorrow too, but we got through it. We worked so hard for years professionally and personally. We succeed together.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy