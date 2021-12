(hennemusic) The Scorpions have launched a three-part mini-series previewing their forthcoming album, "Rock Believer." "For our new album, 'Rock Believer', we all came back together in the studio like in the old days and captured that journey on camera," says the band. "Today we release the first part 1 of 3. Maybe you discover some unreleased music snippets from our new album in it..."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO