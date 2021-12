EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Joe Judge had better hope New York Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch have decided to bring him back as coach for a third season. If they haven't, the way the Giants (4-11) are playing since quarterback Daniel Jones was hurt late last month is not going to help his cause. He has a 10-21 record with two games left this season. The team is riding a four-game losing streak without Jones and the losses have gotten uglier and uglier.

