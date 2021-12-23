ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' 2021 In Review

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDTOBREATHE Recruited Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me' was a top 21 story from July 2021: NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime...

DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Deadline

Joni Mitchell Bows New Video For 1971 Song, Debuts It Via YouTube

Some 50 years after its debut, Joni Mitchell’s melancholy song River finally has its own video. River first appeared on Mitchell’s 1971 album, Blue.  “River expresses regret at the end of a relationship… but it’s also about being lonely at Christmas time,” Mitchell says in a statement at the end of the animated work. It was posted Thursday on her YouTube channel. “A Christmas song for people who are lonely at Christmas! We need a song like that.” Skazka Studios’ created the black-and-white animation, which features a lone figure gliding across a frozen pond. The style seeks to capture “the song’s lonesome mood while paying tribute to Mitchell’s prolific creativity as a painter,” according to her website. Mitchell’s compilation Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) has been nominated for best historical album at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Watch the video above.
MUSIC
Carrie Underwood
Bear Rinehart
Jon Foreman
antiMUSIC

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley was a top 21 story from July 2021: KISS frontman Paul Stanley believes that it would be impossible for the band to reunite with original drummer Peter Criss and original guitarist Ace Frehley for the same reasons it did not work out in the past.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Jason Boland & the Stragglers – The Light Saw Me

A cowboy from the 1890s is abducted by aliens and transported to the 1990s. That’s the plot of Jason Boland & the Stragglers’ first concept album (and 10th album overall), and it’s certainly intriguing on paper—a classic American archetype removed from his time to and transported to one unfamiliar with him. Shame that The Light Saw Me really isn’t that interesting. The band attempts to mix up their formula of electric guitars and world-weary vocals, but it doesn’t pan out. Instead, people are left with insufficient drama in the delivery and little atmosphere in the compositions to support the narrative.
SCIENCE
antiMUSIC

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video 2021 In Review

The Pretty Reckless Recruited Soundgarden Icons For Video was a top 21 story from June 2021: The Pretty Reckless have released a music video for their single "Only Love Can Save Me Now". The track and video both feature Soundgarden icons Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil. Taylor Momsen had this...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline' Given Metal Makeover 2021 In Review

Tragedy are best known for their metal covers of The Bee Gees but they decided to look back at when they did a hard rocking makeover of a classic hit from another iconic music star, which gave them a top 21 story from June 2021. The band have reshared their...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond was a top 21 story from July 2021: Journey's 1981 album classic, "Escape", has been certified with diamond status in the US for sales of 10 million copies. The project achieved the milestone - as awarded via The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) - this week in sync with its 40th anniversary on July 17.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58 2021 In Review

Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58 was a top 21 story from July 2021: Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar has passed away. The sad news was revealed via social media by his son, Sebastian. A cause of death has not been revealed. He was 58 years old. Sebastian wrote in a...
MUSIC
Stereogum

This Week’s Callin Me Maybe: Patrick Stickles & Ryley Walker Review 2021

Our interactive talk show Callin Me Maybe returns again this week. In case you’ve missed it, so far we’ve taken a look back at 2021’s best albums, interviewed Sylvan Esso, and then dug into all our most anticipated albums for 2022. As the year draws to a close, we have some remaining business at hand: asking Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker to review 2021.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Scott Weiland Movie In The Works 2021 In Review

Late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland had a top 21 story from June 2021 when it was learned that a film about his life of called "Paper Heart" is under development by Dark Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Weiland died at the age of 48...
MOVIES
antiMUSIC

Journey Reunited With Deen Castronovo 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon scored a top 21 story from July 2021 after he confirmed that former drummer Deen Castronovo had rejoined the band's live lineup ahead of a pair of shows in Chicago, IL. "Ok... Double trouble Chicago @NaradaMWalden @DeenTheDrummer," tweeted Schon on July 27. "Narada...
CHICAGO, IL
antiMUSIC

Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Robert Plant Revisited Alison Krauss Collaboration was a top 21 story from August 2021: Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant revisited a 2007 collaboration with Alison Krauss on the final episode of the fourth series of his podcast, Digging Deep. "So here are," reads the show description. "We've reached the...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed 2021 In Review

Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed was a top 21 story from August 2021: A new feature length documentary about Led Zeppelin by director Bernard MacMahon has been completed and will be entitled, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", according to Variety. The film was originally announced in 2019 and marked the first time...
MOVIES
antiMUSIC

Journey Icon Steve Perry Says Auto-Tune Is Tragic

Count former Journey frontman Steve Perry among those who is not a fan of the artificial vocals produced by Auto-Tune software, which has become widely popular since being introduced in the late 1990s. The pitch correction software was designed to digitally alter recorded vocals to tune them into perfect pitch,...
CELL PHONES
antiMUSIC

The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones Shared Video Tribute To Charlie Watts was a top 21 story from August 2021: The Rolling Stones are sharing a video tribute to their late bandmate Charlie Watts. The two-minute clip presents a montage of photos and footage of Watts through the years to the soundtrack of the group's 1974 classic, "If You Can't Rock Me", a track from the "It's Only Rock 'n Roll" album.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Eric Clapton Premieres 'Heart Of A Child' Video

Eric Clapton delivered a musical gift for fans on Christmas Eve with the release of his brand new single and accompanying music video entitled "Heart Of A Child". As we previously reported, Clapton is joined on the song by drummer Sonny Emory, bassist Nathan East, Dirk Powell on mandolin, guitarists Daniel Santiago and Pedro Martins, Simon Climie on keyboards and percussion, Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on background vocals.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works 2021 In Review

Late KISS Star Eric Carr Documentary In The Works was a top 21 story from August 2021: Music promoter David Snowden revealed in a recent interview with Metal Mike for the 80's Glam Metalcast podcast that he is currently working on a new documentary about late KISS drummer Eric Carr.
CELEBRITIES

