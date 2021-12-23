10 Best Traditional Christmas Songs in Country Music

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney recalls the best Christmas gift he ever got as a kid, which he still considers a highlight. He tells us: “The one thing I remember wanting as a kid for Christmas was a Nintendo 64. That was the ultimate gaming experience and I remember on Christmas morning all the gifts had been opened and it was the only thing I asked for and I was so bummed because I didn’t see it. Then my mom was like ‘Oh, wait, I got one more’ she was like ‘You can go grab it, it’s just a little something’. So, I walked into the bedroom and there it was in all its glory, the Nintendo 64. It was the best moment of my life up to this point (laughs).”

