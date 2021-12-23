ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities who were born on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

By Wonderwall.com Editors
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, while many are cozied up celebrating the holidays with their families, a few celebrities are also blowing out candles on their birthday cakes! Wonderwall.com has rounded up all...

www.wonderwall.com

Comments / 2

Related
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
Essence

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa steals the show in a pair of sensational Christmas pajamas

Kelly Ripa has been known to pull off some truly show-stopping looks over the years, but her Christmas look for 2021 was not what fans saw coming. The latest episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan featured the two hosts walking on to the set in a pair of matching Christmas pajamas that are too cute for words.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Seacrest
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Christmas Girl Turned Into!

Before this Christmas kid was awkwardly entering into the television world, she was just another festive girl hanging her ornaments onto the tree in Los Angeles, California. This decorating darling isn't unfamiliar with the ins and outs of acting on television ... that's because her famous father has been doing it for decades! He must have taught her tons of his tricks because this actress is a natural on a popular MTV comedy series that ran for 5 seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Birthday Cakes#Wonderwall Com#Chicago Tribune
Popculture

Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Family Christmas Card

Kelly Ripa's 2021 Christmas card is here! The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram over the weekend to unveil her family's annual holiday card, which features herself, husband Mark Consuelos, and their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, who recently graduated high school and left for college.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Rihanna, Dua Lipa & More Celebs Celebrate Christmas: See Pics

Celebrities woke up on Christmas morning with stockings filled & celebrations to be had! See how Jessica Biel & more stars are celebrating the holiday!. Merry Christmas to all! Celebrities are taking to social media to share photos of themselves celebrating Christmas around the world. For many, it is their first Christmas with a child, like Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara who shared sweet photos kissing their little one Riley in matching PJs. For others, like Tracee Ellis Ross, it’s a white Christmas in the snow! See what the celebs are doing to celebrate Christmas 2021!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Christmas With Kenneth Petty & Papa Bear In Stunning New Photo Shoot

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off how much her son Papa Bear has grown in a stunning new holiday photo shoot!. Merry Christmas from the Minaj-Petty family! Rapper Nicki Minaj gave a rare glimpse at her growing 1-year-old son, who we affectionately know as Papa Bear, in a collection of photos posted on Instagram on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas. May you receive everything your heart desires,” Nicki shared alongside a photoshoot of herself, with her husband Kenneth Petty and young son. In the pictures, Nicki rocked a cut-out black gown with a high slit and beaded fringe. The rapper wore a red lip and elegant full curls in her hair. See the gorgeous photos here!
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Miley Cyrus, Lizzo, and the Kardashians: How celebrities spent Christmas in 2021

Christmas Day has come and gone but the memories will live forever... on social media. It might have been a festive season unlike any other thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the surging number of omicron cases across the UK, but many famous families still managed to have a somewhat normal Christmas. That is, if we can rely on their Instagram posts as evidence.In the UK, the Beckham family dressed for the occasion, with the family sharing a group photograph in which they were clad in black tie garb. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hurley also dressed up, wearing a pink chainmail...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy