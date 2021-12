The number of matches postponed on Wednesday due to Covid-19 has risen to a dozen with Hartlepool’s home game against Tranmere the latest to be called off.Eighteen games remain on, with two of them in the Premier League.Leaders Manchester City are due to visit Brentford while third-placed Chelsea are at home to Brighton.❌ Our scheduled game against Hartlepool United has been postponed.We have informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in the squad. #TRFC #SWA— Tranmere Rovers FC (@TranmereRovers) December 28, 2021Sky Bet Championship fixtures at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 HOURS AGO