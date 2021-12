In session Tuesday morning, December 28, members of the Brownwood City Council approved an Ordinance (first reading) for a revised plan redistricting the City’s Council Member Wards. The Council first held a Public Hearing regarding the plan to redistrict member wards. No one was present to speak concerning the matter. City staff had reviewed three maps that were submitted by the Knight Law Firm and recommended Plan 1 as it had the least amount of changes from the current ward map. The Ordinance approving Plan 1 will come before the Council again in a future meeting for another reading. The maps considered are a part of the City Council agenda packet for December 28 and can be found by clicking THIS LINK.

