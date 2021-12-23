ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competing correlated states around the zero-field Wigner crystallization transition of electrons in two dimensions

By J. Falson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe competition between kinetic energy and Coulomb interactions in electronic systems leads to complex many-body ground states with competing orders. Here we present zinc oxide-based two-dimensional electron systems as a high-mobility system to study the low-temperature phases of strongly interacting electrons. An analysis of the electronic transport provides evidence for competing...

