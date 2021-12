Greetings from Crater of Diamonds State Park! With a new year just ahead, we are looking forward to exciting opportunities that often come with the changing of the calendar. 2022 will be a special year for the Crater of Diamonds, as we celebrate 50 years as an Arkansas State Park! On Saturday, January 1, be among the first to visit the Crater on its golden anniversary year, and learn about the park’s fascinating history and geology along a guided hike through the diamond search area.

