DETROIT - Dan-Gilbert owned Bedrock has added to its Detroit portfolio of real estate with the acquisition of an old GM-UAW training center along the city's riverfront. Among the more visible structures along the Detroit Riverfront, "The Icon" as it's known was purchased by the land development firm, it announced last night. The purchase adds 18 acres and 880 parking spaces to company's growing portfolio downtown.

DETROIT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO