Ivan Vukomanovic also heaped praise on Jeakson Singh and Lalthathanga Khawlring... Kerala Blasters have the opportunity to go on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table if they beat Jamshedpur by a margin of two goals or more. They are currently on the fourth spot with 12 points from seven matches and a win will take them on equal points with current leaders Mumbai City. However, courtesy of a better head-to-head and goal difference, they will occupy the top spot. Yet, coach Ivan Vukomanovic is cautious and has told his players to remain humble. The Serbian does not want to look in the future and wants to take one match at a time.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO