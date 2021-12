Ford Pro – the automaker’s dedicated, global vehicle services and distribution business solely dedicated to commercial and government customers – was revealed back in May, and has only grown in the months since. The entity has launched software tools and a series of complementary services, which will also cater to electric vehicles. As Ford prepares to launch the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro and E-Transit – the all-electric version of the Ford Transit – the automaker knows that it must also provide robust charging solutions to support it, and thus, has now launched Ford Pro Charging.

