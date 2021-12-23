ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Babies With Fragile Hearts Now Can Be Monitored Remotely

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt-home monitoring of babies born with complex heart malformations has been shown to reduce mortality from 15 percent to less than 5 percent. A new partnership between med-tech startup Datos Health and The Heart Institute at Sheba Medical Center’s Safra Children’s Hospital now offers remote home monitoring of pediatric cardiac patients...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
mhealthintelligence.com

Using Remote Patient Monitoring to Improve Quality Metrics, Experience

- Interest in remote patient monitoring (RPM) is on the rise, and this interest is not limited to large, well-resourced health systems alone. Even smaller medical groups and rural private practices are taking advantage of this care modality. About 40 percent of 103 C-suite executives, clinical leaders, and healthcare professionals...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: How remote patient monitoring and 5G can advance healthcare

Telemedicine can help reduce inequalities in rural healthcare and ease pressure of physician shortages, writes David Joosten, president and CEO of Vodafone U.S., in Forbes Dec. 16. In rural areas, remote patient monitoring can be used to cut down on patient readmissions and reduce expenses for patients, Mr. Joosten said....
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Monitoring#Israel#Datos Health#The Heart Institute#Sheba Medical Center#The Palestinian Authority#Collaborate Rrb#Israel21c
mhealthintelligence.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Lags in Detecting Pacemaker Battery Failure

- Remote patient monitoring fell short in detecting manufacturing defects and premature battery depletion in cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices, according to a case study published in Heart Rhythms Case Reports. In March, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a safety notice for a subset of St. Jude Assurity...
ELECTRONICS
pih.org

In Lesotho, PIH Delivers Lifesaving Heart Monitors for Prenatal Care

Manameng clinic was 13 hours away, by foot, along miles and miles of winding dirt roads. But Limakatso Lerata was determined to hear her baby’s heartbeat. The 18-year-old had received prenatal care at other clinics, closer to her village. But at Manameng, there was a maternal waiting home and a vital piece of equipment: a CTG machine.
HEALTH
mobihealthnews.com

Is miniaturization the next trend in remote patient monitoring?

The profound impact of COVID-19 has changed the lives of people all over the world. As social distancing became the new normal, new patterns of behaviour and expectations emerged between patients and physicians. One outcome of this has been an increase in the use of remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology,...
ELECTRONICS
AlleyWatch

Cadence Solutions Raises $100M for its Remote Patient Monitoring and Integrated Care Solution for Patients with Chronic Conditions

The pandemic has shaped the future of remote healthcare as the importance of providing access to essential healthcare services grew dramatically as the world scrambled to move to digital. While traditional telehealth services in the form of virtual consultations are convenient for addressing pressing issues and checkups, there is also a significant market that needs ongoing care. Cadence is a healthtech platform that integrates in-person care with virtual care and remote patient monitoring. Patients with chronic conditions like Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease use the platform to receive care, in the comfort of their homes, from practitioners who are able to remotely monitor symptoms and vitals leading to improved outcomes and adherence long-term. With COVID taxing the resources and staff of healthcare providers, Cadence is able to empower practitioners to serve a larger gamut of patients without compromising care quality, improving accessibility for patients. The company, which launched earlier this year, is building partnerships with the nation’s largest healthcare systems and plans to have 155 clinicians on staff by next summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Iraq
iotbusinessnews.com

Berg Insight says 45.6 million patients worldwide are remotely monitored

Berg Insight, the world’s leading M2M/IoT market research provider, today released new findings on the mHealth market. The number of remotely monitored patients reached 45.6 million in 2020 as the market acceptance continues to grow in several key verticals. This number includes all patients enrolled in mHealth care programs in which connected medical devices are used as a part of the care regimen. Connected medical devices used for various forms of personal health tracking are not included in this figure.
HEALTH
Florida Star

Israel Begins World-First Trial Of 4th COVID Vaccine

The world’s first trial of a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has begun at Sheba Medical Center in Israel. Sheba, the largest medical center in Israel and the Middle East, recruited 150 employees for the study, which began Dec. 27. Each had received a third “booster” dose in August but now has a low antibody count of below 700, according to a hospital spokesman.
WORLD
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy