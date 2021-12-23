ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Dates are set for the Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat

 4 days ago

January 13 and 14 are the dates for the 2022 Flint Hills Regional Leaders Retreat at the Manhattan Conference Center. Junction City,...

JC Post

New interchange is slated for Geary County

There will be a new interchange at I-70 and Taylor Road in Geary County. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said the details on the timing of the project are not yet known. "But the fact that we have been selected to be in the IKE program for the upgraded interchange is very exciting."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Commissioner Keith Ascher opposes proposed slaughterhouse

Geary County Commissioner Keith Ascher issued a statement Monday saying that he had heard from an overwhelming number of Geary County citizens that don't want a proposed slaughter / processing plant located in the county. Ascher said "I am stating my opposition to such a proposal. This is not the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

More opposition surfaces to a proposed slaughterhouse

Two members of the public Robin Moelhagen and James Kelly, voiced their displeasure with a proposed slaughterhouse project to the Geary County Commission Monday morning. Moelhagen spoke first ."I don't know how many of you have been around feedlots or cattle yards or processing plants but when they get wet it stinks to high heaven. " Moelhagen added. "I realize that there are people that there are people in higher ups that don't care about our towns and our counties but since I am a resident and I'm not that far away from a proposal site I DO NOT WANT IT.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Manhattan, KS
Government
Junction City, KS
Government
City
Manhattan, KS
JC Post

Governor's commission on racial equity, justice releases final report

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly's Commission on Racial Equity and Justice released their final report, including recommendations to various levels of government on ways to improve racial equity in economic systems, education, and healthcare, according to a media release from her office. “I want to thank the Commission for...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Opera House is expanding

C.L. Hoover Opera House Co-Directors Joe and Sheila Markley have provided information on the status of the Opera House expansion project, noting that an adjacent building at 131 West 7th Street has been purchased. A feasibility study has been completed and fundraising is under way. The estimated cost of renovation...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Boil water order is rescinded

Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel said Thursday morning that City officials have just received word that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded the boil water order for the city of Junction city. The water is safe to drink and use. He thanked the public for their patience during this time. Emergency Manager Garry Berges also announced that the boil water order has been rescinded for Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District One.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Soybean production meeting is scheduled in March

There will be a soybean production meeting on March 2 from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Geary County 4-H / Senior Citizens Building. There is a $10 registration fee to cover the cost of a meal. Pre-register by Feb. 23 at the Geary County Extension Office. According to Extension...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Ronald Gayle wants to give back to his community

There will be a free Christmas meal at a residence at 13th & Jackson starting at 1 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, and continuing until all of the food is gone. It's a project being undertaken by Ronald Gayle with the assistance of James Lusk, both of Junction City. Gayle has...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

City Commissioners will get a pay raise

Junction City Commissioners voted 3-1 this week to give themselves a pay raise. Their compensation will go to $700 per month with an extra $200 per month for the mayor. The previous salary had been $500 per month with an extra $200 for the mayor. Commissioner Ronna Larson cast the...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Red Dunham receives recognition

Red Dunham has been recognized for being a member of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club for 53 years. He was honored during the Celebration of Optimist Gathering on Wednesday at the Hampton Inn Meeting Room. The Breakfast Optimist Club was first organized 60 years ago in 1961.
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
