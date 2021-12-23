IoT SAFE — An Innovative Way to Secure IoT

1. Identification and Authentication Issues in IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides everyday devices with the ability to identify and communicate with each other. The IoT applications are extremely versatile ranging from smart homes, smart cities to smart wearables, smart healthcare, etc. Therefore, an enormous amount of devices will be connected to collect, perform analysis and make decisions without the need for human interaction. Security is an obligatory requirement in such circumstances, and in particular authentication and identification are amongst the most important issues given the harm that could happen from malicious devices in an IoT system. The number of smart devices is growing exponentially, and so does the amount of threats the IoT systems have to face.

