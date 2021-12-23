ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IoT SAFE — An Innovative Way to Secure IoT

Cover picture for the articleBy the end of 2021, there will be 12 billion connected IoT devices, and by 2025, that number will rise to 27 billion. All these devices will be connected to the internet and will send useful data that will make industries, medicine, and cars more intelligent and more efficient....

eWeek

5 IoT Trends in 2022

Rapidly evolving trends are driving change in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, which itself is growing exponentially. The IoT market is forecast to grow at a 25.4 percent CAGR rate, zooming from $381 billion in 2021 to $1.8 trillion to 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights. Going into 2022,...
MARKETS
paloaltonetworks.com

Smart Retail Supply Chains Need Smarter IoT Security

Rising IoT adoption in retail increases security concerns. The e-commerce disruptors in retail who are fueling consumer demands for speed, convenience, and personalized experience have also fueled a rapid escalation of IoT device adoption in retail supply chain operations. Some of the most commonly found IoT devices in retail supply chain ops are handheld computers, cameras, printers, IP Phones, physical security, point of sale systems, workforce management, tracking and location systems.
RETAIL
The Future of Things

IoT Analytics – How can you Benefit from it?

The traditional data warehouse platform may be efficient in the long term actions, but it’s quite the opposite when it comes to solving issues on the spot. If time is your priority, it’s worth reaching out for modern IoT analytics solutions. How do they work exactly?. IoT is...
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Communication Security in IoT

Devices and networks connected to the internet of things are protected by IoT security (IoT). Computer devices, mechanical and digital equipment, items, animals, and/or humans are connected to the internet through IoT. There are unique identifiers for each “thing,” as well as the capacity to automatically transfer data via a network. As long as gadgets are not adequately protected, they are vulnerable to a range of significant vulnerabilities. As a result of many high-profile incidents, IoT security has become increasingly important. For networks with IoT devices attached, this is important. Technology, approaches, protocols, and activities can be used to minimize the growing IoT vulnerabilities of modern organizations.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Identification and Authentication Issues in IoT

1. Identification and Authentication Issues in IoT. The Internet of Things (IoT) provides everyday devices with the ability to identify and communicate with each other. The IoT applications are extremely versatile ranging from smart homes, smart cities to smart wearables, smart healthcare, etc. Therefore, an enormous amount of devices will be connected to collect, perform analysis and make decisions without the need for human interaction. Security is an obligatory requirement in such circumstances, and in particular authentication and identification are amongst the most important issues given the harm that could happen from malicious devices in an IoT system. The number of smart devices is growing exponentially, and so does the amount of threats the IoT systems have to face.
TECHNOLOGY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

365mesh Introduces IoT Platform as a Service

Concept: Australian technology startup 365mesh has introduced an IoT Platform as a Service (PaaS) that operates as a multi-tenant IoT platform created to scale globally, ingesting data from multiple sources such as cameras, sensors, and vehicles. It leverages AI and ML capabilities and processes data via an analytics engine to improve accuracy in customer insight delivery.
TECHNOLOGY
gpsworld.com

Nestwave geolocation added to Sequans IoT platform

Nestwave is collaborating with Sequans to deliver accurate and efficient GNSS positioning for low-power internet of things tracking. Nestwave has announced that its technology has been selected by Sequans Communications S.A., provider of 5G/4G cellular internet of things (IoT) connectivity solutions. Specifically, Nestwave’s technology will add GNSS positioning to the Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Security with QoS Optimization in IoT

IoT is considered one of the most successful technologies. The continuous development helps connect millions of smart devices every day, which is strongly demonstrated in the forwarding, receiving and processing of data. To ensure IoT success, quality of service (QoS) assurance is used to mitigate limitations from equipment and network infrastructure. QoS improves end-to-end latency, network throughput, network and packet delivery rates. The growth of IoT devices brings security requirements. In this article, we clarify how to use QoS-optimal to increase the security of IoT devices.
COMPUTERS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Evaluate and Track IoT Companies | View Company Insights for 1,000+ IoT Product Manufacturers and Suppliers | BizVibe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has made available 1,000+ company profiles for the IoT manufacturers and suppliers category on its B2B platform. Companies listed in this product category are primarily engaged in manufacturing or supplying various types of IoT products (such as IoT chips, IoT devices, etc.). Companies which provide IoT services are also included in the category.
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Armis Unveils Enterprise-Class IoT Security Platform

Concept: American IoT security startup Armis has introduced an enterprise-class security platform ‘Armis Agentless Device Security Platform’ to address the threat associated with unmanaged and IoT devices. It enables businesses to discover every device in the environment with complete visibility and also provides the ability to track behavior, detect threats, and help take necessary preventive action.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

IoT readiness framework to guide your IoT implementation

In the modern world, almost every aspect of our lives is permeated by data. While smart watches track our caloric intake, steps, and heart rate, the smartphones in our pockets know our location, purchase preferences, our favorite holiday destinations, and perhaps the nitty-gritties of our personality. These data insights strengthen...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Zimperium and Intertrust Partner to Provide End-to-end Security for IoT devices in Zero-trust Environments

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, and Intertrust, the pioneer in trusted computing and digital rights management (DRM) technology, announced a partnership to provide end-to-end security and data management for IoT devices, apps and media services operating in Zero Trust environments. Under the terms of the partnership, Intertrust will offer Zimperium’s Mobile Application Protection Suite (MAPS) to its Intertrust Platform and Intertrust ExpressPlay customers.
TECHNOLOGY
readwrite.com

It’s Time to Take IoT Security Seriously

Just like any internet-connected device, IoT devices can be targeted, hacked, and exploited for nefarious purposes. The industrial internet of things (IIoT) represents a target-rich hunting ground for bad actors with malicious intent, which means attacks on IIoT devices will escalate. That’s why IoT device security should be a priority for every business, and why SASE should be at the center of your IoT security discussions.
COMPUTERS
securityboulevard.com

Large scale pilots in IoT

Internet of Things (IoT) technology is a new step forward for mankind. When things are connected and people can control them, the quality of life will be greatly improved. However, the current implementation of IoT systems is still facing many difficulties due to asynchrony. There is still no common standard for IoT, each company uses different technology for their products. The industry is still in the transition period between traditional and modern production. As a result, adoption is still at a sporadic level. Large-scale pilots on IoT are a new way that can make IoT more widespread and widely approved, so let’s explore this topic with Speranza.
TECHNOLOGY
securityboulevard.com

Hat dPrivacy based Channel Access in IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) encompasses a wide range and variety of items and equipment that are connected to the Internet via wired or wireless connections. These technologies are widely used for a variety of reasons, including communication, transportation, education, and commercial growth, and their popularity has risen fast. However,...
TECHNOLOGY
mining-technology.com

Karamba Security Introduces Security Platform for Connected Vehicles and IoT Devices

Concept: Israeli security startup Karamba Security (Karamba) has unveiled IoT and automotive security platform to secure connected vehicles and IoT devices. Its embedded security solution, the ‘XGuard platform,’ can automatically encapsulate an IoT device and prevent attempts made to disrupt its intended functionality. Karamba’s software protects connected devices throughout their lifecycles, from development through production, without any hardware or R&D change requirements.
SOFTWARE
hbr.org

Bringing Blockchain, IoT, and Analytics to Supply Chains

Supply chains must meet multiple objectives: a high level of customer fulfillment, profitability targets, and resilience to disruptions. Companies are also beginning to prepare their supply chains for a responsible future by guaranteeing that their production and transportation systems are safe and environmentally friendly, raw materials are obtained from sustainable sources, and workers are paid fair wages. Until recently, the cost of achieving all these goals was exorbitant, forcing organizations to make tradeoffs. However, analytics combined with Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology are rapidly making these objectives attainable.
TECHNOLOGY
techstartups.com

IoT and The Year Ahead: Industry Predictions for 2022

This is a guest post by Knud Kegel, VP Product at EMnify, a Berlin, Germany-based startup that provides cloud building blocks for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally. IoT continues to grab headlines and make its way to center stage. For those in the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

HUB Security Partners With Getronics For Global IoT Cyber Security Solutions

HUB Security signed the strategic partnership to secure global Getronics clients. HUB Security, a secure computing solutions provider, announced it has signed a strategic partnership with global integration and Smart Space IoT leader, Getronics, to offer secure compute protection to hundreds of banks and organizations in the EU, LATAM, and APAC. HUB Security will be Getronics’ cyber security partner and its cyber automation platform to enhance current offerings including Secure-by-Design iOT & Smart Spaces, Ransomware & IR, and SOC.
TECHNOLOGY
just-auto.com

AWS Launches IoT TwinMaker to Create Digital Twins

Concept: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced ‘IoT TwinMaker’ to help developers create digital twins of real-world systems such as factories, buildings, industrial equipment, and production lines easily and quickly. It enables developers to aggregate data from a variety of sources, such as video cameras, equipment sensors, and business applications, into a knowledge graph that mimics the real-world environment. This can help businesses to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtime in their processes.
SOFTWARE

