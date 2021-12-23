IoT SAFE — An Innovative Way to Secure IoT

Devices and networks connected to the internet of things are protected by IoT security (IoT). Computer devices, mechanical and digital equipment, items, animals, and/or humans are connected to the internet through IoT. There are unique identifiers for each “thing,” as well as the capacity to automatically transfer data via a network. As long as gadgets are not adequately protected, they are vulnerable to a range of significant vulnerabilities. As a result of many high-profile incidents, IoT security has become increasingly important. For networks with IoT devices attached, this is important. Technology, approaches, protocols, and activities can be used to minimize the growing IoT vulnerabilities of modern organizations.
