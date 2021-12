A lot of the times when folks go see an amazing show, a certain festive feeling stays with them and they want to bring it somewhere else. Hence the after party usually happens at a person’s apartment, a band’s practice space or even an artist’s studio. Speaking of artists, Artist Jackie has been ripping up Providence’s music scene over the past few years with an infectious electropop sound. Usually when she performs live she’s joined by West Warwick resident Jamie Tavares who handles the beats and tones under the name Beat.Co Viamental or as “The Wizard”. This time around, Jackie went with a very minimalist approach while making her new Party After Last Call EP that came out on November 26.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO