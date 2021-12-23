ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Housing inventory shortages drive seller's market in November, Redfin reports

By Erika Giovanetti
foxla.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a new house is at the top of your holiday wish list, it may take a Christmas miracle to find your dream home in today's housing market. Home supply fell 18% year-over-year in November, driving high demand and pushing housing prices up 15%, according to Redfin. "I wish...

www.foxla.com

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2021 Market Report

Martin County Townhouses and Condos November 2021 Market Report. The Martin County Townhouses and Condos had weaker sales activity than last November. Mostly because of the low inventory of available homes as well as the rapid appreciation of prices. Closed sales for the month were down by 29.6%. They were down by 18.4% in October. New sales under contract (new pending sales) were down by 11.9% from last year. They were down by 12.8% in October.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Daily Item

5 trends that will move mortgages and housing in 2022

In the Amazon age, consumers are more pampered — and less patient — than ever. Tap your phone and, voilà — hot food from your favorite restaurant arrives in minutes. High-end electronics appear on your doorstep in hours. However, the mortgage industry has yet to deliver...
REAL ESTATE
realtytimes.com

Redfin Reports Home Prices Rise to All-Time High

The median home sale price rose 15% year over year as the number of homes for sale fell to an all-time low. The median home sale price rose 15% year over year to an all-time high of $360,500 during the four-week period ending December 19, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

What to expect from the housing market in 2022: Another sellers' market

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. The last 22 months have been some of the wildest in real estate history, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the speed and intensity of recent trends. Home prices surged to record-breaking highs. Interest rates dropped to historic lows. And, amongst it all, the new era of online home buying and selling took further root. On top of that, just about every contemporary macro-economic trend -- from inflation to supply chain woes to labor shortages -- made an appearance in the 2021 housing market, increasing the advantages of existing homeowners, daunting prospective homebuyers and, ultimately, further widening wealth inequality in the US.
BUSINESS
ormondbeachobserver.com

Florida’s housing market: more sales, median prices rise in November

Florida’s housing market reported more closed sales, higher median prices, more pending sales and continuing tight inventory levels in November compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors latest housing data. Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled 27,541, up 4.3% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales...
FLORIDA STATE

