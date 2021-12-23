ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Reflect on Why Season 7 Was a Big One for Stabler and Benson

By Allison Hambrick
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZGFR_0dUdfEM800

Law & Order: SVU fans are an opinionated group. Some characters they love. Others they hate. Perhaps the most beloved on the show are Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, played by Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay.

As a result, “Bensler” is one of the most popular ships in the SVU subreddit. While the partners never officially became a couple on the show, fans hold out hope. This is especially true after SVU spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime killed off Stabler’s wife, Kathy. These fans aren’t delusional–the duo shared many memorable moments over the course of SVU’s 23-season run.

In a thread debating Benson and Stabler’s best moments, several episodes rose above the best. All coming from season seven, these shows include “Fault,” “Fat,” and “web.” Each deals with the way that Benson and Stabler’s relationship affects their work. One fan dubbed them “the Triology.”

“Fault” sees the detectives hot on the trail of a sadistic pedophile who kidnaps two children. Though he is close to saving one of the children, Stabler gives up the chase when Benson is wounded. Similarly, Benson misses an opportunity to shoot the suspect because he uses Stabler as a human shield. Both of them choose each other over the victims. Sadly, their choices have deadly consequences. The suspect kills the child.

Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Stabler displaces his guilt on Benson. Dr. Huang, the unit’s psychologist, attempts to make Stabler understand his culpability, but he still has a heated exchange with Benson. He tells her that they can’t be partners unless she learns to put the job ahead of him.

Hurt by Stabler’s rejection, Benson requests a transfer to the Computer Crimes Unit. Obviously, she ends up back with the SVU in the end, but Stabler’s words left visible a visible impact on Benson.

Law & Order: SVU Will Address Benson and Stabler

While their deeper interactions are few and far between, they are poignant nonetheless. As a result, fans were saddened when Meloni exited the series. Some thought that would be the end of Benson and Stabler’s connection. However, Meloni returned to the role of Stabler in 2021.

Law & Order: Organized Crime brought Elliot Stabler back to the small screen. The series sees him solving the murder of his wife. Additionally, he has appeared on SVU several times since the show’s start, and Benson has made the leap to Organized Crime. The showrunner for the latter series, Ilene Chaiken, insisted that the former partners’ relationship is a core focus of the series.

“They’re very busy cops who have a lot of other very urgent things on their plates that [has kept] them away from one another and from having these conversations [before],” Chaiken said. “But the truth is that they will have those conversations. Like I keep saying, we’re really determined not to be coy about it and to just really let them grow.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Lands Major New Role Away From Series

A Law & Order: SVU star recently landed a major new role away from the series. So what is it, and how will this affect SVU?. Thankfully, the actress, Stephanie March, hasn’t been on Law & Order: SVU since 2019. March played Alexandra Cabot on the show starting in 2000. When she left, fans were definitely bummed. But it looks like she’s had success in pursuing new projects. The new role is in Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship’s upcoming superhero drama, Naomi.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Ilene Chaiken
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#The Computer Crimes Unit#Fe
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Debate What the Most Devastating Episode Is

“Law & Order: SVU” is known for portraying darker, more sinister themes, some of which are “ripped from the headlines,” as fans call it. “SVU” is steeped in tragedy, dealing with sexual assault, pedophilia, child abuse, and more horrific subject matter. But there are some episodes that are more devastating than others, according to fans on a Reddit thread.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ May Have Damaged One of Benson’s Relationships Forever

The Law & Order: SVU fall finale was so deliciously good, with all those twists and turns and one big mistrial. But did the episode prove to be a fatal blow for the friendship between Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and recurring character Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza)? It certainly looks like the relationship is frayed beyond redemption.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shows Off a Magnificent Christmas Tree in New Photo

It’s the holiday season, and “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay showed off a gorgeous Christmas tree to swing into the spirit. Hargitay posted a snap of her family’s tree earlier yesterday on Instagram. It’s decked out in ornaments and white lights, looking as festive as ever. Based on the angle of the photo, it must be a decently tall tree too.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Why Dylan McDermott Immediately "Clicked" With Law & Order: SVU Co-Star Raúl Esparza

Watch: Dylan McDermott Talks "Law & Order: Organized Crime" It's not quite as simple as just good vs. evil. On tonight's highly anticipated mega-crossover Law & Order event, airing Dec. 9, sophisticated mob boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) finally goes to trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler. Yet in a jaw-dropping twist of events, former ADA Barba (Raúl Esparza) represents Wheatley as his attorney—shocking both Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and calling into question who they can really trust.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Actor for Season 23

Law & Order: SVU is in its 23rd season on NBC with the season seeing the returns of some familiar faces thanks to the recent 500th episode. Now, two more familiar faces are headed back to the precinct when the series returns with new episodes after the holidays in January. According to TVLine, fan-favorite cast member Donal Logue will return to Law & Order SVU for the January 22nd episode, reprising his role as Lt. Declan Murphy while Ar'el Satchel, who played Sgt. Khaldun will also return in the same episode.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Once Featured a ‘The Waltons’ Star

John Ritter was a gifted comedian who also could do drama. Try Law & Order: SVU kind of serious, with a dash of religion in The Waltons. Ritter’s Richard Manning on Law & Order: SVU was nothing like Rev. Matthew Fordrick from The Waltons. In fact, it’s hard to reconcile either with Three’s Company’s Jack Tripper and Manning.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

340K+
Followers
35K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy