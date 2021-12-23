ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Searching for Driver who Killed Pedestrian and Sped Away

 5 days ago

Surveillance video posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/Case216738

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land detectives are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man on Dec. 20 at about 8:48 p.m.

Austin Reese, 37, of Houston, was walking on the northbound feeder road of U.S. Highway 59 near South Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop. Reese was pronounced dead at the scene.

Evidence recovered at and near the scene indicates that the vehicle that left the scene is a light colored 2003-2004 Pontiac Vibe. Video evidence recovered from a nearby gas station shows the vehicle that struck the pedestrian in the parking lot shortly after the crash.

Detectives believe a man was driving the vehicle. Anyone with information concerning the hit-and-run accident, the vehicle or the driver should contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS. All tips remain ANONYMOUS and the tipster could be eligible for a cash reward.

Sugar Land is the largest city in Fort Bend County, Texas, United States, located in the southwestern part of the Houston�The Woodlands�Sugar Land metropolitan area. Located about 19 miles (31 km) southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is a populous suburban municipality centered around the junction of Texas State Highway 6 and U.S. Route 59.

