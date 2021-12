Discovery Inc will not have to sell its Polish business after all. On Monday, President Andrzej Duda vetoed a controversial media bill that was passed in the Polish parliament earlier this month that would have forced the U.S. giant to sell its business in the country. Known as Lex TVN, the bill was designed to prevent non-European ownership of Polish media companies. It was first proposed in July by Poland’s ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), which said that TV and radio license holders shouldn’t be directly or indirectly controlled by entities that aren’t in the European Economic Area....

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO