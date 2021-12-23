‘Dexter: New Blood’: How the Revival Compares to the Original in Ratings

Ratings for “Dexter: New Blood” have been keeping pretty steady over the past few months, with a spike in viewers for the latest episode. The episode drew 2.34 million viewers, which is the most the series has had since the premiere. But, how do the ratings for the revival compare to the original “Dexter” series?

“Dexter” was already a huge success for Showtime when it aired in 2006. Now, the revival is making waves in the ratings department mostly due to streaming. According to CinemaBlend, the Nov. 7 “Dexter: New Blood” premiere became Showtime’s biggest drama premiere ever. Over 8.2 million viewers have watched the debut episode since it aired. In comparison, “Dexter: New Blood” is pulling over 7 million weekly viewers, more than the original series ever had. With the addition of streaming, new fans can now binge watch “Dexter”, and then go right to “Dexter: New Blood.”

So, it’s safe to say that “Dexter: New Blood” is pulling much bigger numbers than it’s predecessor, due to the insurgence of new fans discovering the series. The audience has grown with the popularity and convenience of streaming, which bodes well for the series.

Fans are wondering now if there’s going to be a second season, and while there hasn’t been any news either way, maybe the high ratings can help the show out. Although, Showtime’s president of entertainment Gary Levine has said that the show was made to be a proper conclusion to the original series; technically, it is a limited series, so I wouldn’t hold my breath for a second season. But, after all, you never know.

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Michael C. Hall Says Dexter Isn’t a Sociopath in New Series

According to Michael C. Hall, Dexter has changed his ways so thoroughly in “Dexter: New Blood” that he’s not even a sociopath anymore. Dexter is an odd sort of character to pin down; he’s technically a sociopath, yet he shows remorse and cares for people in his life. If he truly was sociopathic he wouldn’t care at all. But he does, he cared for Deb and Harrison and now Angela; unless the whole thing is an elaborate ruse, but I doubt it. If it all was a lie, there’d be more cracks in the façade.

Michael C. Hall spoke to Variety about his character, saying, “He’s someone who’s been contending with the collateral damage of his behavior. If Dexter were a total sociopath, he would’ve disappeared from Miami and just continued killing. But the fact is, he hasn’t. He has some sense of responsibility that he’s taking. He’s telling himself a story about himself that is quite different from the one he was telling when we met him way back when. He does refer to himself as a monster, but an evolving monster.”