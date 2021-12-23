Winter Skin Essentials for New Parents

Winter has its perks—namely, epic outdoor adventures, comfy oversized sweaters, fluffy UGGs, and cozy nights by the fire with a hot cup of tea in your hand. One of the not-so-great side effects of the season’s chilling temperatures, though? It can wreak havoc on the skin. That’s because not only do the harsh outdoor conditions (which are notably void of humidity in the air) dry out the skin but so do inside accommodations thanks to excess artificial heat which has an equally-as-drying effect. The result is a parched complexion that looks and feels dry and is also notably more difficult to make up with foundation. The good news is that there is one skin-care step that can help lock foundation in place on even the driest winter complexions.

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO