ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Winter Skin Essentials for New Parents

ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter skin essentials for new parents and their little bundles of joy. The Aquaphor...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Glycolic Acid Toner Makes Forehead Wrinkles "Virtually Disappear"

The winter season brings colder temperatures and shorter days — and your skin reflects these unwelcomed seasonal changes. That's why switching up your skincare routine is important so your skin can maintain radiance and a youthful appearance. The best ingredient to have at your disposal this winter? Glycolic acid. And you don't have to look far: Shoppers love this $16 glycolic acid toner that transforms the skin.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Dry Skin#Itch#Shampoo#Aquaphor#Limor Media
Well+Good

If Your Foundation Flakes Because of Dry Skin, Add This Skin-Care Step To Your Routine

Winter has its perks—namely, epic outdoor adventures, comfy oversized sweaters, fluffy UGGs, and cozy nights by the fire with a hot cup of tea in your hand. One of the not-so-great side effects of the season’s chilling temperatures, though? It can wreak havoc on the skin. That’s because not only do the harsh outdoor conditions (which are notably void of humidity in the air) dry out the skin but so do inside accommodations thanks to excess artificial heat which has an equally-as-drying effect. The result is a parched complexion that looks and feels dry and is also notably more difficult to make up with foundation. The good news is that there is one skin-care step that can help lock foundation in place on even the driest winter complexions.
SKIN CARE
Yoga Journal

8 Products That Keep Your Winter Skin Healthy

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. You know the feeling—you wake up in the morning and your skin feels dry, taut, and itchy. It’s time for a drink (of moisture...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

Rihanna’s New Exfoliating Treatment & 11 Other New Skin Care Products To Covet ASAP

It's hard to believe that December's almost over, isn't it? Per usual, the month has come and gone in the blink of an eye, and if you haven't done so already, it's time to give your go-to skin care routine a much-needed seasonal upgrade. With a drop in temperatures, you may want to swap out light moisturizers with richer creams and physical exfoliants with chemical ones, among other slight modifications. The general rule of thumb? The more nourishing and gentle your cold-weather skin care products are, the better. This month, the best new skin care products for December include a ton of game-changing treatments, from a wrinkle corrector that offers instant results to a unique sunscreen-vitamin c-hybrid that simultaneously brightens and protects.
SKIN CARE
NBC News

The best skin care gifts for 2021

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. With the worldwide skin care market projected to...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
helloglow.co

This Gentle DIY Goat Milk Soap Is Just What Winter Skin Needs

Soapmaking really isn’t as scary as I once thought. While I did try my hand at making soap from scratch once (with lye, goggles, and everything), I much prefer leaving that to the pros. These days, it’s all about the melt-and-pour soap base. After cleaning out my stash...
LIFESTYLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tips to keep skin glowing during winter months

The seasons are changing and so should your skincare routine. Suzy Ensch a clinical aesthetician at AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips to keep you glowing into the holidays.
SKIN CARE
WCNC

Products for new parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter skin essentials for new parents and their little bundles of joy. The Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is a mild hypoallergenic formula that’s safe for delicate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
parkview.com

8 suggestions to smooth dry winter skin

Winter is here, with her sub-zero temperatures and unforgiving wind. As we start to bring out the various lotions and potions we typically employ this time of year, Dave Baker, PA, PPG Premier Dermatology & Skin Care, offers more on how to combat seasonal dry skin. (Hint: It starts in the shower.)
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

11 Best Cuticle Oils to Nourish Dry, Brittle Nails

We like to consider cuticle oils one of the underdogs in bodycare: while hand lotions and body oils tend to get the most love and appreciation when it comes to all-over hydration, the best cuticle oils can provide a targeted treatments to enhance the strength, moisture, and high-impact shine of your nails. "The cuticles are incredibly prone to dryness, so hydration is key," Tenoverten co-founder and head of product Jaclyn Ferber tells BAZAAR.com. "Since a typical body lotion isn't as emollient as a cuticle oil, it won’t penetrate the skin as effectively."
SKIN CARE
wmar2news

Olay Body - Winter Skin Care

Cooler, drier weather in winter can lead to dry, rough skin. This is compounded when we spend more time indoors in artificial heat and take longer and hotter showers. Olay's new body lotion is packed with high quality ingredients for instant hydration. Help improve the look and feel of your skin with Revitalizing, Firming, and Nourishing options.
SKIN CARE
Norwalk Hour

Dry, chapped skin this winter? Here’s ways to get relief.

The devil works hard, but our skin works harder. Between protecting us from harmful outside factors like germs and pollutants, regulating our body temperature, and releasing toxins, our largest organ has our back on the daily. Our skin needs moisture to stay smooth and supple. But during wintertime the lower...
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

6 Tips For Dealing With Dry Winter Skin Like A Pro

While your skin faces all sorts of aggressors on a regular basis — pollution, UV rays, stress, you name it — there’s no denying that winter can be especially challenging. As with flight delays and canceled plans, you can blame this one on the weather, too. “All skin becomes drier during the winter months due to the decrease in temperatures, increase in time indoors with heaters, lack of humidity, and an impaired skin barrier,” says Dr. Corey L. Hartman, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Elite Daily

The Best Dry Scalp Products & Treatments

Dry scalps are just like dry skin anywhere else on your body. The condition is caused by certain climates (such as cold temperatures or a lack of humidity), sun exposure, using the wrong hair care products, or any number of other possibilities, and the treatment is similar to treating dry skin elsewhere, too. In short, the best dry scalp products and treatments — which comprise everything from shampoos and ACV rinses to leave-in conditioners and oils — all contain gentle nourishing ingredients to soothe and hydrate your skin. Also, when you have a dry scalp, try to reduce the frequency of shampooing, so long as that works for your hair type. Overall, it’s best to stick to gentle products that won’t strip the oils from your scalp and make it even drier.
SKIN CARE
ABC Action News

Pet Parenting Made Easy

Just in time for the holiday season, Dr. Katy Nelson, Senior Veterinarian at Chewy shares the latest tips, pet health and safety advice, the most trusted vet recommendations and the best products for pet parents everywhere. Paid for by Chewy.
PETS
snntv.com

Skin care for dry skin – How to look after it in the winter months

Originally Posted On: https://patchworksuk.com/blog/2021/12/10/skin-care-winter/. December’s here, hurrah! Christmas, cosy knits, and nights by the fire. But have you found your skin isn’t looking as radiant as you’d like? Icy winds and the mercury dipping below zero can play havoc with your complexion, resulting in dehydrated, rough, cracked, and itchy skin. Add dry indoor heat, and low humidity levels, and your face and body could soon reach Sahara-like dryness levels! But don’t panic. With a little self-care and A LOT of moisturiser, you’ll soon be back to your best. Here’s a guide to winter skin care for dry skin to get you Christmas party ready in no time:
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy