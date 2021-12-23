The Vault's New Year's Eve Celebrations

Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map. Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40’s, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and to the present day. Glen Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show “Star Search” hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince’s “Glam Slam”, toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose’, Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over the United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.Free Admission – Must be 21 or older.
