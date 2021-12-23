ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Vault's New Year's Eve Celebrations

ABC Action News
 4 days ago

The Vault presents their New Year's Eve celebration, The Crystal Ball. Revelers will greet 2022 with a...

www.abcactionnews.com

ABC Action News

Sarah's Walking Club New Year Special

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a virtual 'Walking Club' to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay. Celebrate the New Year and...
LIFESTYLE
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B's heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset's daughter, Kalea.
PETS
mvprogress.com

Winners of Holiday Home Decorating Contest Announced

The judges have spoken in the 2021 Holiday Home Decorating contest sponsored by the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services each year. And this year's decision on winners was clearly not an easy one. A panel of judges spent the evenings last weekend visiting the eleven...
MESQUITE, NV
ABC Action News

Shop the Hottest Jewelry Trends for The Holidays

Jewelry will be at the top of many holiday shopping lists. If you are thinking about giving the gift of diamonds this Holiday season, you might be wondering where to start, what are the hottest trends how am I sure to win her heart, how do I stay in the know and get the best value and style? Beauty and Lifestyle Journalist, Anna De Souza joins us with her expert insights.
HOLIDAY, FL
Secret SF

10 Of Our Favorite Food And Drink Roundups Of 2021

Food is one of our favorite topics to write about, and these roundups are just the tip of the iceberg!. We've said it before and we'll say it again – San Francisco is a city of foodies. When it comes to excellent high-quality food, amazing ambiance, and delicious cocktails, you really can't go wrong. We've put together dozens of roundups this year, many of them food- and drink-related, but we've done our best to round up the roundups! Here are our 10 favorites, many of which were a hit with our readers. Make sure you click on the link to the article itself for full details about each spot.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mesquite Local News

Weekend Activities & Entertainment Dec 24 – 26,2021

Skydome Lounge – CasaBlanca Resort, 950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map. Former Star Search vocalist Glenn Gallarde and the band, specializes in bringing a show of Top 40's, Dance and all Rock Anthems of the 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's and to the present day. Glen Gallarde, who performed on the nationally syndicated television show "Star Search" hosted by Ed McMahon, also performed concerts at Prince's "Glam Slam", toured with recording artists Stevie B, Lisa Valez of Lisa Lisa & Clut Jam, Expose', Shannon, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Costa Cruise Line Cruises, Las Vegas Casino venues & all over the United States. The singers/musicians also have played all over the world and opened for national acts.Free Admission – Must be 21 or older.
MESQUITE, NV
ABC Action News

Festive Holiday Dining at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa

Festive Holiday Dining at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa! From bountiful Christmas Day Brunch to the fabulous New Year's Eve Gala - A Sparkling New Year - and everything in-between, they have delicious holiday dining options for everyone. For more information or to make reservations, please go to SafetyHarborSpa.com.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
sebastiandaily.com

2021 New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Sebastian

Sebastian – Need help making plans for New Year's Eve? Hopefully, we can help make your decision a bit easier. We're welcoming back some of our favorite NYE celebrations: Toast Around The World at Pareidolia Brewing Company, Earl's New Year's Eve Celebration with Roughouse, and the American Legion Post 189 New Years Eve Party.
SEBASTIAN, FL
bocamag.com

Where To Celebrate New Year’s Eve in South Florida This Year

It's time to ring in 2022. But don't fret if you're still not sure where you'll be at the stroke of midnight, with a glass of bubbly in hand. We've got you covered with a festive list of ideas (that we'll update as new parties and menus are announced). Cheers to you and to 2022!
FLORIDA STATE
wvlt.tv

Anakeesta to host New Year’s Eve celebration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anakeesta announced it would extend holiday hours and host a New Years's Eve celebration this year. The adventure theme park will be open for holiday fun from 9 a.m. to midnight on New Year's Eve. "Guests ringing in the new year at Anakeesta will...
GATLINBURG, TN

