ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Sarah's Walking Club New Year Special

ABC Action News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

These San Antonio eateries are ringing in 2022 with special New Year's Eve dinners

There may be no more satisfying way to ring in the new year than letting someone else worry about serving up the food and drinks. Thankfully, a bevy of San Antonio restaurants are offering special New Year's Eve menus to help ring in the year. From indulgent gourmet specialties to cozy pajama parties, these spots are pulling out all the stops — and serving up the expected bubbly toasts, of course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Action News

Sarah's Walking Club: Exploring Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park

Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started 'Sarah's Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay. A unique experience awaits you and your...
TAMPA, FL
Cape Gazette

New Year’s run, walk and plunge in Bethany Jan. 1

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing their New Year’s Day tradition in 2022 with the Annual Hair of the Dog Run and Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos Plunge Saturday, Jan. 1. Participants can run, walk, and plunge into the new...
BETHANY BEACH, DE
Herald Community Newspapers

Roland Auctions to hold special New Year’s Day event

For almost four years, Roland Auctions has called Glen Cove home, and while many have seen the signs posted in the windows of 150 School St. – in the same building as the Piano Exchange – the community at large has not experienced a live auction. Co-owner Billy Roland would like that to change, starting with the auction planned for New Year’s Day.
GLEN COVE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
wearegreenbay.com

New Year membership specials at the Kroc Center

(WFRV) – Staying fit during the winter months can be tough, but thanks to some new year specials at the Green Bay Kroc Center, it doesn’t have to be. Local 5 Live stopped by with a look at some fun classes and workout options available and details at the some of the specials available.
GREEN BAY, WI
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay restaurants and bars offering Christmas and New Year's specials

A pre-fixe wine pairing dinner with limited seating featuring McBride Sister’s Black Girl Magic wine followed by the “Enchanted Grove” event where guests are encouraged to wear black; pixie dusted cocktails, bar bites are on the menu. Dec. 31 4 p.m.-3 a.m. $40-77. 1930 7th Ave., Tampa, 813-649-8422. eventbrite.com.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Ring in 2022 with these New Year's Eve events in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve, there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Noon Years Eve will feature a countdown to noon and daytime fireworks display on the Hillsborough River. Join host, Greg Wolf, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with live entertainment from the Sgammato Music School and kids band, Bears and Lions! Kids can enjoy inflatable slides, roaming entertainment & photo ops, sweet treat vendors and more. Upgrade to a VIP experience—including a private bar for the parents and a candy bar for the children—for $60 (includes admission for one adult and one child).
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

The Vault's New Year's Eve Celebrations

The Vault presents their New Year’s Eve celebration, The Crystal Ball. Revelers will greet 2022 with a sense of cleansing and renewal. Partygoers will enjoy live entertainment and indulge in culinary creations by CW's Gin Joint's Digital Story Copy renown Chef, Maria Sierra. Innovative mixologists will shake up a signature welcome cocktail and guests will toast 2022 with a complimentary glass of champagne. Reservations are required. To book your Crystal Ball experience, please visit www.vaulttampa.com.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Palm Beach Daily News

New Year’s Eve eats: Restaurants offering special menus to ring out 2021

Ready to send 2021 packing in style? Plenty of local restaurants will be doing just that. Here are 15 eateries offering special New Year’s Eve menus on Friday, Dec. 31. A gem on the Jupiter waterway, 1000 North is serving a fancy, multi-course NYE dinner for $250 per person, plus tax, tip and drinks. It starts with a caviar on brioche toast amuse bouche, then a first course with two options (king crab salad or a Champagne risotto with lobster and scallop), then a main course that offers a choice of a New Orleans-accented Chilean sea bass or a filet mignon in a Madeira jus, and a dressed-up hazelnut éclair for dessert.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
funcheap.com

New Year’s Day Mt. Tam Hike 2022 w/ Sierra Club

Join us for a pilgrimage to Mt. Tam’s East Peak. Will use established trails and roads to the peak and a few secluded, but stable, trails on the return route. 9 miles, 1000 ft. + elev. gain. Moderate, not fast, pace. Level: Moderate(2B) Cost: (No cost) Signup Instructions: Sign...
LIFESTYLE
WINKNEWS.com

Special LeeTran services planned for New Year’s Eve events

LeeTran will provide extended transportation services in downtown Fort Myers and on Fort Myers Beach to accommodate New Year’s Eve festivities. Downtown Fort Myers River District service will include:. Fort Myers Beach Service will include:. LeeTran’s Route 410 from Bowditch to Lovers Key will extend service times overnight until...
FORT MYERS, FL
papercitymag.com

Celebrate The Season of Giving at The Statler With Dallas’ Rooftop Ski Club, Holiday Packages, and a New Year’s Eve Bash

Enjoy a cocktail with friends this holiday season under a waterproof igloo. This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. One of Dallas’ most iconic downtown hotels and rooftop bars, The Statler, is creating holiday cheer for the whole family this year with one-of-a-kind winter experiences. From their holiday donation opportunities to Winterproof at Waterproof — a festive ski club atop the 19th floor —, there’s something everyone can enjoy. Known for its legendary mid-century design and retro-forward style, The Statler is one of the trendiest hotel experiences Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
digmb.com

Enjoy A Special New Year's Eve Dinner in Manhattan Beach

Now's the time to get your reservations in for a special New Year's Eve dinner at one of many Manhattan Beach restaurants. Fishbar has a special three-course New Year's Eve menu with a la carte selections, and a choice of three kinds of bubbly. Call 310-796-0200 to reserve. Fishing With...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy