Sarah's Walking Club New Year Special

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve, there is plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Noon Years Eve will feature a countdown to noon and daytime fireworks display on the Hillsborough River. Join host, Greg Wolf, of the Tampa Bay Lightning, along with live entertainment from the Sgammato Music School and kids band, Bears and Lions! Kids can enjoy inflatable slides, roaming entertainment & photo ops, sweet treat vendors and more. Upgrade to a VIP experience—including a private bar for the parents and a candy bar for the children—for $60 (includes admission for one adult and one child).

TAMPA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO