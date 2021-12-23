Liberty Park Holiday Schedule

Celebrate the winter solstice outdoors with Summit Metro Parks with a “Winter Solstice Hike and Fire” at the Liberty Park Nature Center in Twinsburg. The evening starts out with a short hike in the winter woods on Black Beat Trail to look for animal tracks (no, you won’t encounter any bears!) and listen for the sound of owls in the midst of their breeding season. Afterwards, warm up inside the nature center beside the fire with a cup of hot cocoa. For more information call 330-865-8065.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO