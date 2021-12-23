ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sandra Bernhard Gives Insight Into Madonna Falling Out: 'We Had a Real Friendship'

By TooFab Staff
toofab.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe also theorizes on why the singer's "relationships just don't last." Sandra Bernhard and Madonna were a force to be reckoned with when they became friends in the late '80s - early '90s, but the friendship didn't last -- and now, the comedian is giving some new insight into what went...

toofab.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Madonna Inserted Herself Into Daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon’s Photo Shoot

Lourdes “Lola” Leon starred in a shoot for Paper magazine’s January issue. Her makeup is ’90s, her hair is ’90s, and her outfit is pretty ’90s as well. And Madonna, queen of the ’90s, was there, too. Well, not exactly. She photoshopped herself into an image from the shoot after the fact, gave it a background and a different filter, and posted it on her Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Sandra Bernhard explains how she fell out with Madonna: ‘Her relationships just don’t last’

Sandra Bernhard has opened up about her falling out with Madonna.The Pose star was close friends with the singer throughout the Eighties and early Nineties before their friendship ended in 1992 for unknown reasons.Bernhard did not specify exactly what caused the rift, although the actor did give some insight into the situation during an appearance on the Hot Takes & Deep Divas podcast.“I didn’t really like that level of visibility and having to work it constantly,” she said.The 66-year-old added: “We all as performers work it to a certain degree, but I’m a very improvisational person, on stage and...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Sandra Bernhard
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Lizzo and Chris Evans's Flirty Friendship Makes Us Wish They Were a Real-Life Couple

Lizzo and Chris Evans's flirtationship is possibly the best thing to come out of 2021. Between drunken DMs and pregnancy rumors, it's easy to forget that Lizzo and Chris's friendship dates all the way back to 2019 when the three-time Grammy winner shared a video of a young girl busting a move to her hit "Juice." Chris then quote-tweeted the clip, writing: "This kid is cooler than I could ever hope to be." Lizzo replied, "Wow marry me" with a woozy face emoji. From that moment on, every single exchange between them has been nothing short of spicy. Read on to see more of Lizzo and Chris's exhilarating saga ahead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

John Travolta’s Daughter Ella, 21, Reveals She’s Going Into Music & Teases 1st Single ‘Dizzy’

Family harmony! Ella Travolta says she’s following in her father’s musical footsteps, as she prepares to drop her first single ‘Dizzy’!. Like her famous father, Ella Bleu Travolta has got some pipes! The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is ready for a singing career, as she’s about to drop her first single called Dizzy. Taking to her Instagram on December 9, Ella announced to her 556k followers that the song would debut next month. “I’m so excited to announce that my first single “Dizzy” will be released on 1/7/22! You can pre-save the song now by following the link in my bio. All my love and thank you for yours,” she wrote alongside the album art, which featured the hand-drawn image of a woman, whose animated tears cause her heart to blossom into flowers.
MUSIC
The Independent

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock explains why she quit Hollywood to live ‘in the wilderness’ 25 years ago

Weird Science star Kelly LeBrock has explained why she left Hollywood 25 years ago.LeBrock started her career as a model before moving to films, and was known for her role in the 1985 John Hughes film. She also starred in the 1990 film Hard to Kill, during which she met her future husband Steven Seagal. However, it was following a highly-publicised divorce from the action star in 1996 that she decided to quit the industry.She has now reflected upon her decision to leave Hollywood, telling Fox News: “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me...
SCIENCE
republic-online.com

Cardi B hails her 'sexy and tasty' Whipshots

Cardi B loves her "sexy and tasty" Whipshots. The chart-topping rap star recently launched her new brand - a vodka-infused whipped cream - and Cardi insists that the product chimes perfectly with her own outlook on life. Cardi, 29, told Billboard: "I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I...
MUSIC
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Common Shares Birthday Post for Tiffany Haddish Following Split

Together or not, Common is celebrating Tiffany Haddish on her birthday. The 49-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate "the queen" on her 42nd birthday, amid their recent split. "Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known,"...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Musician Phil Collins Is a Father of 5! Meet His Children Who Are Taking Over Hollywood

Musician Phil Collins is the mastermind behind some of the biggest radio hits that have taken over the airwaves since 1970. The Genesis drummer has had both a huge career with his band and an equally successful solo career full of award-winning work. His five children, Joely, Simon, Lily, Nicholas and Matthew, are equally as talented and have started to take over Hollywood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy