ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Plane crashes on roof of California house while homeowners are inside

By Jose Fabian, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h25JV_0dUda8Fe00

AUBURN, California ( KTXL ) – The owners of a home in Auburn, California, were miraculously uninjured after a plane crashed into their house on Wednesday. The pilot, however, is being treated at a hospital, though the extent of the pilot’s injuries is unknown.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about “suspicious circumstances” in the city of Auburn around 3 p.m. Deputies responded and saw that a plane had crashed into a home.

Photos of the scene show the aircraft’s wreckage plane wreckage draped over the home’s roof , surrounded by downed branches.

A photo of the scene at Miracle Drive appears to to show wreckage on top of a home. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Officials with Cal Fire rendered medical aid to the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the plane, at the scene of the crash before the injured individual was transported to a hospital.

“Fortunately, the [homeowners] who were inside at the time were uninjured,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter .

Passenger who attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendant facing 20 years in prison

Deputies on Wednesday afternoon said they were remaining at the scene, which was a few miles east of Auburn Municipal Airport, until the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Crime & Safety
Auburn, CA
Accidents
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Placer County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ktxl#Cal Fire#Southwest Airlines#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WGN Radio

Video: Blowing up a Tesla

As Steve Alexander mentioned, a new video on YouTube shows a 2013 Tesla being blown up because repair costs had become more than the vehicle was worth. (NOTE: Vehicle contains some adult language.)
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
434K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy