I want to encourage our state representatives and senators to pass H2381 and S1384, The End of Life Options Act. This legislation would ensure that competent individuals could access life-terminating medications, prescribed by their doctor in the event that they have been diagnosed with six months to live or less; have orally requested this from their physician and then 15 days later have made this request in writing, witnessed by two individuals, one of whom has no relation or personal interest in the patient.

