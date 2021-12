We've been trying to start the process of migration our vservers to the cloud. We started by deleting the active directory object for our one of our vservers, but doing that predictably prevented us from accessing the vserver again. Is there are a way to restore the active directory object again? I know that deleting and recreating the cifs server for that vserver will help, but doing that ends up forcing us to delete our shares in the process. Is there no other way around it?

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO