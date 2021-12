South Africans of all races stopped by Cape Town's St George's Cathedral on Sunday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the anti-apartheid icon who has died aged 90. "His significance supersedes the boundaries of being an Anglican," said mourner Brent Goliath, who broke down in tears outside the old stone building. He told AFP he had been an altar boy and had met Tutu several times. "I was very emotional this morning when I heard that he'd passed away. I thank God that he has been there for us," he said, wiping his eyes as he placed a bouquet of pink flowers under Tutu's photo.

