The Omicron virus is highly transmissible. It is also great at dodging strong immunity. This is a major cause of concern among scientists. Studies have found that a ‘lot of body pain’ is one of the most obvious tell-tale signs of an Omicron infection. Arthralgia is a common symptom that occurs in Covid patients along with fatigue and myalgia. Existing rheumatoid arthritis can also raise your chances of catching the virus quicker than usual. Patients can start experiencing additional complications like cough and breathing troubles.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO