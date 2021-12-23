'Safe to Gogh': Immersive Van Gogh to reintroduce social distancing circles

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Immersive Van Gogh , the blockbuster art installation celebrating the work of beloved post-Impressionist Vincent van Gogh, has reintroduced additional COVID-19 safety measures at the Chicago exhibit.

Among the reintroduced COVID safety measures is the return of social distancing circles to ensure that audiences in the free-to-roam galleries maintain a safe distance from each other.

The reintroduction of social distancing circles comes as prominent Broadway productions like “Hamilton” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” are taking hiatuses due to backstage COVID cases, while nearly 4 percent of the NFL’s active roster have tested positive for COVID in the last week.

“After nearly two years of navigating this pandemic, Immersive Van Gogh has led the industry in providing a COVID-safe experience,” said Corey Ross, producer of Immersive Van Gogh, in a statement. “Even in the early days of the pandemic, we had hundreds of thousands of visitors come through our Toronto exhibit and not a single case was attributed to our venue. We have carefully crafted an experience that is ‘safe to GOGH’.”

Immersive Van Gogh has closely adhered to all state and local COVID guidelines in their 17 different venues across the U.S. and Canada. In the Chicago exhibit, masks are required for all visitors.

The Immersive Van Gogh Chicago exhibit, located at 108 W. Germania Pl., invites audiences to “step inside” the iconic works of Van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement, and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections.

With approximately 100 state-of-the-art projectors illuminating over the exhibit space, visitors to Immersive Van Gogh will be encircled from head-to-toe in Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colors, including animated details from works such as Self Portrait with Felt Hat (1887), The Bedroom in Arles (1888), Irises (1889) and The Starry Night (1889).

Ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults ($24.99 for children 16 or younger) with untimed and flexible ticket options available. Tickets are on-sale now for viewings through Feb. 26, 2022. For more information about Immersive Van Gogh , visit vangoghchicago.com .