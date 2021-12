Jan. 6th, 2021, will go down in history as a “Day of Infamy” similar to Pearl Harbor. Not since 9/11 has our country’s foundation been shaken as hard. As an Army veteran, I believe our pain is felt slightly different from everyone else's. We swore the same oath that the president and many of the insurrectionists took, yet to us, their actions are treason, plain and simple.

