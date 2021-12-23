ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee offers 2023 cornerback from California

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols offered 2023 cornerback Aaron Williams. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect is from Centennial High School in Corona, California.

“Blessed to have receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Williams said on Twitter.

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin lands a transfer kicker from the SEC

Wisconsin special teams were an adventure all year long, and the Badgers are already making a point of building up the unit in the transfer portal. Earlier today, the Badgers landed Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso after he announced his decision to enter the transfer portal just under a month ago. Before spending the past two seasons as a Razorback, Calvaruso was a five-star kicker in the 2020 class known for his leg strength.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star DB wants to visit Florida before making his decision

Four-star safety Jacoby Mathews will head to Gainesville on an official visit Jan. 14 before making his final decision in February, according to Corey Bender of Gators Online. Mathews was supposed to visit Florida back in June when Dan Mullen and company were pursuing him, but those plans never materialized. Now that Billy Napier and Corey Raymond are with the Gators, Mathews wants to see if it’s the right fit. Napier has been talking to Mathews since he was with the Ragin’ Cajuns, and that Louisiana connection may end up paying off.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spartans Wire Big Ten Picks: Predicting all 10 Big Ten bowl games

It’s bowl season for the Big Ten — and we have you covered with our picks for all 10 bowl games featuring a Big Ten team. The Big Ten’s bowl slate begins on Tuesday with Minnesota taking on West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and ends with the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day with Ohio State facing Utah. There’s also the chance of one additional bowl game should Michigan knock off Georgia in the Orange Bowl to reach the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I definitely want to be here': Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims sheds light on his future plans

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims said he hasn’t made an official decision on his future yet, but he wants to remain an Oklahoma Sooner. “I definitely want to be here. I haven’t made that much of a decision yet, but I still want to be here. I’m pretty sure that everyone playing in this bowl game still wants to be here, too. There have been some departures to go to other schools and stuff like that, but me being here, I definitely want to be in the crimson and cream next season,” Mims said.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five questions with Zac Blackerby of Auburn Wire

LSU will finally begin conference play later this week as they travel to Auburn. A road test at Auburn may be the toughest game the SEC has to offer right now. LSU will have to hit the ground running right away.LSU won its lone meeting with Auburn last year. That game was in Baton Rouge. The last time LSU traveled to Auburn was almost two years ago when Auburn won a thriller in overtime.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons RBs coach being targeted for Virginia OC job

First-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith may be on the verge of losing one of his assistants to another football program. Running backs coach Des Kitchings is a top candidate for the offensive coordinator vacancy at the University of Virginia, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Monday. Prior to joining...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MSU Safety Xavier Henderson leaves door open on returning for another season

The unquestioned leader of Michigan State’s defense could be returning for another season in the green-and-white. On Monday, senior safety Xavier Henderson left the door open on a possible return to East Lansing, Mich. next year for another season with Michigan State. Henderson by no means committed to coming back for another season next year — and taking advantage of his additional season due to COVID — but stated he’s undecided on next year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Elizabeth Wang hits $10,000 payday at Longbow Cactus Cup

MESA, Ariz. — Four golfers, 18 holes, a $10,000 winner-takes-all prize. The Longbow Cactus Cup Championship returned to Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona, for a second year. In 2020, Haley Moore, who played college golf 125 miles away at the University of Arizona, claimed the top prize after prevailing in a one-hole playoff. This time around, it wasn’t as suspenseful.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

