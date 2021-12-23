Tennessee offers 2023 cornerback from California

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s staff continue to recruit future Vols.

The Vols offered 2023 cornerback Aaron Williams. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect is from Centennial High School in Corona, California.

“Blessed to have receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Williams said on Twitter.

Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten).

The contest will take place Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. EST and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.