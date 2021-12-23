ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boreal Summer Zonal Wavenumber-3 Trend Pattern and Its Connection with Surface Enhanced Warming

By Yusen Liu, Cheng Sun, Jianping Li
 5 days ago

© 2021 American Meteorological Society. For information regarding reuse of this content and general copyright information, consult the AMS Copyright Policy (www.ametsoc.org/PUBSReuseLicenses). Corresponding author: Cheng Sun, scheng@bnu.edu.cn. Keywords: Atmosphere-ocean interaction; Atmospheric circulation; Planetary waves; Teleconnections; Extreme events; Sea ice. 1. Introduction. The global mean surface temperature has increased...

