Saints rookie Ian Book to start with Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill on COVID list: report

The New Orleans Saints' 2021 season never gets simpler, only more complicated. That's again the case heading into Week 16, with rookie Ian Book in line to start following yet another COVID outbreak.

Backup QB Trevor Siemian was reported as headed to the COVID list Thursday morning, and starting QB Taysom Hill is expected to follow, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network .

It's unclear whether either quarterback could potentially return in time for the game under the NFL's updated protocols, but it sets up a scenario where the Saints will have to turn to the only quarterback remaining on their roster in the former Notre Dame standout. The Saints selected Book in the 4th round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he is yet to see a regular season snap and has been inactive for a majority of the team's games.

Saints head coach Sean Payton has spoken positively about the rookie's progression to this point in the season, but the head coach still hadn't returned from his own bout with COVID that kept him at home for the Saints 9-0 shutout of the Bucs. Book would be the Saints' fourth starting QB this season, which began with a quarterback competition won by Jameis Winston over Hill. Winston started the first seven games, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in a Week 8 victory over the Bucs. Trevor Siemian took over as the starting quarterback for four games and went 0-4 before the Saints turned to Hill. He started his first game of the season in a Week 13 loss to the Cowboys despite significant injuries to his foot and throwing hand, and has helped lead the Saints to back-to-back wins that rekindled playoff hopes following a 5-game losing streak.

If Book makes the start, he'd be just the 7th rookie QB to start a game for the Saints in franchise history, and the first since Danny Wuerffel in 1997.

Tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were also both added to the COVID list earlier in the week, per reports .

The Saints host the Miami Dolphins at the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football, another team that's now sitting at 7-7 after rebounding from a long losing streak. The Dolphins have won six consecutive games and are now in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC.