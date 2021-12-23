The Best Movie Shots of 2021

It's no secret that Hollywood loves a good ole' transformation tale. Thankfully, most of us enjoy watching these films, too! The classic trope of a particularly plain duckling who eventually turns into a sexy, jaw-dropping swan isn't profound but it sure is entertaining to watch. In most cases, there is always a heartthrob at hand. In addition to his timeless good looks, this gentleman is more than eager to usher the leading lady in a glamorous direction. So when she finally transforms into an ethereal sight after a proper makeover, he can't help but fall for this new and improved version. Sure such fables are reductive and totally problematic, but you can't set the bar too high for the silver screen. In movies, it's so easy to change your fortunes. Just take off those glasses, invest in a new wardrobe, and get a haircut. Ta-dah! You're a different (supposedly better) person. Such is the world of the makeover movie.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO