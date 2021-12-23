ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Michigan Middle School Teacher Accused Of Making Threats Of Terrorism

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
Kendall Tietz

A Michigan middle school teacher is accused of leaving notes threatening acts of terrorism inside classrooms, Fox 2 reported.

A 59-year-old art teacher left threatening notes in three rooms at Jefferson Middle School last week, according to police, Fox 2 reported.

The suspect, Johnna Rhône, claimed she was innocent, denying the allegations in a Macomb County court proceeding on Monday.

Prosecutors said school surveillance videos shows her sliding the notes under doors at the middle school, Fox 2 reported.

“‘Start break early. He’s going to do it. Just don’t be in the hall after lunch. Boom. Get it?’” Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido read from one of the notes, Fox 2 reported. “I can expect something like this from a child, not an adult,” he said.

Rhône’s attorney, Andrew Leone, told Fox 2 that Rhône is “flat-out” denying the allegations. Prosecutors said this is the first time they have charged a teacher, who bears the responsibility of protecting kids at school, for threatening notes.

“The superintendent came out and said he saw no plausible threat,” Leone said. “He saw words on a piece of paper, with nothing to back it up … so I don’t think there is any threat to this particular community or the kids of this community.”

Rhône was placed under house arrest with a bond of $75,000 until a court hearing Friday, Fox News reported. She faces a false threat of terrorism charge which carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence, according to police.

School districts across the country have ramped up security, communications to parents and even shut down buildings after an anonymous TikTok said U.S. schools would see “multiple school shootings” on Dec. 17. A TikTok “challenge” encouraged students across the country to send their schools shooting and bomb threats.

Comments / 9

William Bovin
4d ago

fire and confict her on domestic terrorist charges, we need to start coming down hard on these teachers for all their insane acts they are bringing into our school systems.

Reply
11
Tom Burgoyne Burgoyne
4d ago

Any thoughts of harming people should be taken seriously no matter who makes the acquisition of the threat

Reply
10
Carolyn Klepac
4d ago

What is going on in the person's mind!! This is crazy and dangerous!!

Reply
7
The Free Press - TFP

Healthy People In The Most Vaccinated State, Vermont, Fill Up ERs Because Of Coronaphobia

COVID-19 continues to be a serious threat for those most vulnerable to the virus. But it’s also producing plenty of silliness. Vermont offers just one example. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vermont is among the most vaccinated places on the planet. Almost 81 percent of its people who are age 5 or older are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
VERMONT STATE
