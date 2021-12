Although a fourth stimulus check has not yet manifested, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has sparked calls for its initiation in the United States, with many hoping for some financial support via a series of programs. The stimulus checks from the federal government may have been brought to an end, but state governments have introduced a series of incentives for financial support, and our live blog this Christmas Day, December 25, outlines our articles and guides on how to claim it.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO