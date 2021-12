Libertex is thrilled to announce its latest feature and one of the most unique on the market: zero-commission crypto CFD trading!. Plus, the elimination of swap and exchange fees on all cryptocurrency CFD trades! Trade CFDs on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Solana or any of the crypto CFDs on the Libertex platform without some of the usual fees getting in the way. This option is now available for both new and existing clients on one of the most user-friendly trading platforms!

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO