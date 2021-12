FRANCONIA — Township property taxes increase 11 percent for the 2022 budget in the tax rate approved Dec. 20 by Franconia Township Board of Supervisors. In November, the board said the general fund portion of the tax bill would be increasing to keep up with inflation, but that a decision on whether the fire protection levy would also be increased to bring that tax rate to the same level as the library fund would not be made until the December meeting.

FRANCONIA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO