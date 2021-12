CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Apple has reportedly reinstated indoor mask requirements and capacity restrictions at all U.S. stores amid concerns about rising COVID-19 cases before the holidays and spread of the new omicron variant. According to Bloomberg News, the Cupertino-based company is now again requiring masks for Apple Store shoppers and employees regardless of vaccination status, “to support the well-being of customers and employees.” Mask requirements were reportedly dropped at about half of U.S. locations. “Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores,” the company said in...

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO