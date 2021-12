CMS Info Systems IPO subscription is to start from December 21, 2021, Tuesday. The company to raise ₹1100 crores via IPO at a price band of ₹205 to ₹216. The retail portion of this IPO is 35%, QIB is 50% and HNI is 15% quota. The IPO subscription will close on December 23, 2021, Thursday. The minimum bid for the IPO is 69 shares that cost ₹14,904 for 1 lot. The face value is ₹10 per equity share. CMS Info Systems is one of the largest cash management companies based on a number of ATM points and a number of retail pick-up points in India. The company reported ₹1322 crores of revenues in 2021 against ₹1388 crores in 2020. The company’s financial report is looking strong with stable revenues and growing profit YOY. Please check the CMS Info Systems IPO details over here.

