SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police announced an investigation Wednesday into the “suspicious” death of a woman found inside a Clairemont Mesa home earlier this week. The unidentified 52-year-old woman was found dead Monday at a home at 3600 Mount Abbey Avenue, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department, who said it is unknown how or when the woman died, “but she had been deceased for some time” when officers checked the residence.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO